Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 23.4% – Time to Buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 61,639,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 16,364,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

