Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Up 19.2%

RIINF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,305. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

