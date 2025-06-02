Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Up 19.2%
RIINF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,305. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Canadian Critical Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Critical Minerals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.