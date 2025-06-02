Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Up 71.2% in May

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.8%
NASDAQ:METD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,911. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
