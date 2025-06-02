Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Up 71.2% in May

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:METD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,911. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

Get Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METD. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.