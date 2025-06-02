Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 784,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,740,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 5.4%

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,932,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,887 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,053,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 638,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 534.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 370,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.