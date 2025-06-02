West Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 2.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

