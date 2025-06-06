Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 106,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 20,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $2,637,564. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.