Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 106,885.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $243.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.