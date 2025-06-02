Rothschild Investment LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 67,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MOD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

