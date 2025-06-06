Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ventas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

