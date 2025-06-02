The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,828.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

