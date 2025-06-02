Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,220 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,336,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

