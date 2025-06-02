EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 382.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.