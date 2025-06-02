American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE AII opened at $16.50 on Monday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

