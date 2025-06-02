SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $548.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.