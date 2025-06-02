Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $188.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

