Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Lifted by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

