IMZ Advisory Inc Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IMZ Advisory Inc cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $157.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

