Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 29,039 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5%

GPN opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

