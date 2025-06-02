High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,256 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYI opened at $49.05 on Monday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.70.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

