LVW Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $313.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

