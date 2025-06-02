Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Expands By 46.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DHCNL opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 31st were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%.

