Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 301,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,158,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 91.9% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

