Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

