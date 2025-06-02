Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CTRM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 95.54% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Castor Maritime by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Featured Stories

