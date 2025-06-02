Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Castor Maritime Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of CTRM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.49.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 95.54% and a return on equity of 13.09%.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
