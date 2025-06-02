iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Lifted by Archer Investment Management LLC

Archer Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

