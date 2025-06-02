Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $154.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

