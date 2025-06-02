Rothschild Investment LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3%

The Cigna Group stock opened at $316.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

