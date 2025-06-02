Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 94,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Announces Dividend
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.