Insider Selling: Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Sells 14,764,652 Shares of Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Di Pilla sold 14,764,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.04), for a total value of A$46,612,006.36 ($30,072,262.17).

Danielle Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 26th, Danielle Di Pilla sold 235,348 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.03), for a total value of A$741,346.20 ($478,287.87).

On Wednesday, May 28th, Danielle Di Pilla sold 7,500,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.06), for a total transaction of A$24,000,000.00 ($15,483,870.97).

On Thursday, May 29th, Danielle Di Pilla sold 7,342,150 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.18 ($2.05), for a total transaction of A$23,311,326.25 ($15,039,565.32).

Sigma Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

