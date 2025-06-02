MANEKI Trading Down 20.2% This Week (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,218.09 or 1.00007194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,170.46 or 0.99861278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00143198 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,475,422.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

