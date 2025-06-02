Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Acquires A$38,872.59 in Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle acquired 948,112 shares of Greenvale Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,872.59 ($25,079.09).

Neil Biddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenvale Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 28th, Neil Biddle purchased 51,888 shares of Greenvale Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,127.41 ($1,372.52).

Greenvale Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6,504.88 and a beta of 2.55.

About Greenvale Energy

Greenvale Energy Ltd engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for hydrocarbons, copper, gold, and uranium, as well as other minerals, such as silver, bismuth, molybdenum, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company's principal projects include the Alpha Torbanite project located in Queensland; and the Georgina Basin IOCG project in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenvale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenvale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.