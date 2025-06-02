Cypress Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $411.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

