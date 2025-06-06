Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Fox Factory Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $26.36 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

