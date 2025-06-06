Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Endava by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.50 million, a P/E ratio of 142.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

