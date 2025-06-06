Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Daniel P. Emerson Sells 27,056 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8%
TTWO opened at $231.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.