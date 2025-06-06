Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Daniel P. Emerson Sells 27,056 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8%

TTWO opened at $231.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

