837 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $307.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.16. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $253.03 and a 1 year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

