Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 859 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,605,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 88,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

Shares of HEFA opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

