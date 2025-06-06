Promising Airline Stocks Worth Watching – June 3rd

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, RTX, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transportation services. Their market performance is driven by factors such as passenger demand, ticket pricing, fuel costs, route networks and regulatory environments. Although they can offer income through dividends and capital appreciation, airline stocks often exhibit cyclical volatility and carry risks tied to fuel-price swings, economic downturns and operational disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $294.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,509. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $297.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 25,311,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,209,062. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 4,168,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

