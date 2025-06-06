Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $40,496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $37,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,778,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 595.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 595,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 509,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 1.2%

YETI stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.