Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 220,000 CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CERo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,224,021 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERO shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. D Boral Capital lowered CERo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on CERo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO opened at $0.43 on Friday. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter.

CERo Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.