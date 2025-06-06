Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and VCI Global are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks represent shares of companies in the financial technology sector, encompassing businesses that leverage software and digital platforms to provide services such as payments, lending and wealth management. These firms often use innovations like mobile apps, blockchain and artificial intelligence to streamline transactions, reduce costs and improve customer experience. As a result, fintech stocks can offer high growth potential but may also carry increased volatility and regulatory risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $21.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,581.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,253.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,049.42. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 7,969,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,408. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

VCI Global (VCIG)

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,128,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $728.14.

