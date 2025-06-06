GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13,241.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,966 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,471.02. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $224.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average is $223.34. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

