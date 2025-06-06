Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development, or commercialization of materials and devices at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). These firms may work on applications ranging from drug delivery systems and advanced electronics to novel coatings and energy storage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation driven by nanoscale engineering. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $234.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $349.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,170. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.46.

