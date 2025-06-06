Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

