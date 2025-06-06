Top Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Alphabet are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares in companies that build, operate and maintain the physical networks and facilities—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities and telecommunications systems—that underpin an economy. Because these businesses often operate under long-term contracts or regulated rate structures, they tend to generate steady cash flows and dividends, making them a relatively defensive, income-oriented investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,752,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,692,693. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.16. 22,876,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,813,380. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.65. 17,430,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007,727. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.47. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

