Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

