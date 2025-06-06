Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Sells 300,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $9,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,767,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,923,547.16. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $9,549,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 37,437 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $1,176,644.91.

On Thursday, May 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 53,337 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $1,677,448.65.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 4,670 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $147,151.70.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 73,166 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $2,320,093.86.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $44,814.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,830,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $5,356,240.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 100,665 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $3,288,725.55.

On Thursday, May 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 140,050 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,475,998.00.

Appian Price Performance

APPN stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 285.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Appian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

