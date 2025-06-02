Bennett Associates Wealth Management Purchases 605 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 5.1% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $33.65 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

