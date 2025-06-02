Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $128.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

