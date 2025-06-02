abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $31.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $32.87.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

